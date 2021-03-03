SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Teachers and child care workers in Massachusetts are now clear to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine starting next Thursday, March 11.
That's another 400,000 people who will be trying to book one of the state’s limited vaccine appointments.
Even with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved, Governor Charlie Baker said the supply will be somewhat stagnant for March.
The governor on Wednesday said Massachusetts has already received and allocated all the Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses that the state will get for pretty much the whole month of March.
"The one-shot thing makes a big difference," Baker said.
The governor talked up the benefits of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine, of which the state received a 58,000-dose allotment this week.
"That has been distributed primarily to hospitals, health systems, [and] some community health centers," he said.
That excitement was accompanied by less than exciting news about the number of doses Massachusetts will receive for the rest of March.
"We do not expect to get any more until the end of March or the beginning of April," he added.
Western Mass News reached out to the different hospital systems and the regional vaccine collaboratives to see if any of the 58,000 one-dose shots made their way to the western part of the state.
We found out that Baystate Health and Mercy Center did not receive an allotment of Johnson & Johnson. Cooley Dickinson told Western Mass News their hospital did.
Of the regional vaccine collaboratives, only Berkshire County received doses of Johnson & Johnson, though Franklin County did not return our call.
"We were given a notification by the state over the weekend that we would be allocated the Johnson and Johnson vaccine," said the communications director for Berkshire Health Systems, Michael Leary.
Leary said there are now a few thousand Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses ready to go in arms at all three sites in the Berkshire vaccine collaborative.
Leary added that the state didn’t say why the Berkshire sites were chosen for the one-dose vaccine. But with 32 cities towns in the Berkshire County area, he expects it will speed up vaccination for that part of the state.
"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it, in our mind, is a game-changer, and we’re hoping that it leads to the opportunity for us to vaccinate many more people," he said.
The Berkshire County collaborative vaccine sites are in Pittsfield, North Adams, and Great Barrington. Leary told us they are open to anyone eligible in Massachusetts.
