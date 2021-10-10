FLORENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Sunday in Florence, the annual walk to defeat ALS took place at Look Park.
The goal was to raise $100,000 to support no-cost services like support groups, home visits, and so much more.
The walk took place from 9 to 1 Sunday. Afterward, participants enjoyed a new event called Artisan Alley, which featured 20 local vendors.
Western Mass News spoke with Anthony Smith, cousin of the late Judge Boyle, who passed away from ALS.
Smith explains what inspired him to join in on the event.
“I got involved with the foundation after watching Bill suffer, and you know you feel you need to do something, and you can only do so much for the person so the next best step is to work towards a cure for it and to help out people whose families are suffering and be there for them,” Smith said.
Smith tells us he's happy to see more events like these popping up in order to spread awareness for ALC.
