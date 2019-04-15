BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another Marathon Monday is in the books.
From cheers and applause to hugs at the finish line, thousands of men and women went home today saying they completed in the 123rd Boston Marathon.
For Craig Reed from Westfield, this was his fifth time crossing the finish line.
"The atmosphere, the crowds," Reed tells us. "Non-stop crowd support from mile one and all twenty-six. Can't beat it."
Craig tells Western Mass News he ran last year during some of the worst conditions in marathon history.
When he saw rain was in the forecast again today, Craig was ready.
"My time actually ended up being the same as last year, so," continued Reed. "I guess, really hot, really cold, it's about the same."
Along with runners from western Mass, fans along the sidelines cheered on their friends and family.
"It's wonderful being here in person," stated Greenfield resident Ruth Gemperlein. "It's great. The energy is great, and seeing these people, the wheelchairs and everything, cross the finish line is very exciting."
"They did the 26.2 miles, and that's a lot," Holyoke resident Iwona Boruch tells us. "I do 5k, 8k, and 10k and 26.2 is a lot. We congratulate them and I wish them luck every time."
Celio Hernandez is a three-time Boston Marathon runner and shared some advice with people who were preparing to run for the first time today.
"It's an interesting course," says Hernandez. "It's a course that you can not go out too fast, because of the down hills. People get so excited and they forget they have twenty-six miles to go. You have to run smart for this course. It's a fun day. It's nice to see the people achieving their goals. It's one of those things some people have on their bucket lists. It's fun to watch and, sometimes, you get chills by watching."
