SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- October has just begun and the Zombies are in town.
The Western Mass Zombies is the local American basketball association team, which is preparing for their second season in Springfield.
Their first season brought many surprises.
Owner, Bill Bullock told Western Mass News the focus is on the community and giving fans the ultimate experience.
"We ended up going 11-1 in the regular season and made it through the 3rd round of playoffs so something we weren't prepared for or ready but we shocked a lot of teams and we have a big target on our back now because of it," Bullock said.
The Zombies have most of their players returning this year so they aren't too worried about winning games.
"We try to make it a fun family event and not get killed price-wise come out to a game and enjoy some high-speed basketball. Last season the Western Mass Zombies were able to help out 5 local nonprofits and this year they are looking to help out even more," Bullock said.
With thousands of dollars benefiting the community last year, the Zombie organization wants to get the word out to non-profits this year to sign on with them for home games.
"We have ten home games this year so ideally id like to have 10 nonprofits we are working with. We are always trying to tailor in different charity angles for different organizations so we are going to continue to do that," Bullock explained.
The Zombies home opener is November 2nd at the South End Community Center.
