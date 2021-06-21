SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday marked the first full day of summer and it certainly felt like it outside. Temperatures in many locations got up to near 90 degrees as we welcome the change in seasons, but we saw quite a few 90-degree days during spring this year as well, so is it getting hotter?
Summer has arrived and with the haze, heat, and humidity on Monday, it’s feeling every bit like the season.
Summers are getting hotter due to climate change. In Springfield, average temperatures over the last 50 years have gone up by 1.4 degrees and that’s the case for 95 percent of locations in the U.S. evaluated by the non-profit organization Climate Central, with half of the nearly 250 locations increasing by two degrees or more.
Nights are also warming faster than days and that can cause health issues, especially for those without air conditioning. Nighttime is when our bodies cool off and recover from intense heat.
Seasons are also shifting. Not only is summer getting longer and starting sooner, but we are seeing more extreme heat.
So far this year alone, we’ve already seen seven days reach 90 degrees before the official start to summer. Several of those occurred within a five-day heat wave stretch and summer is only just beginning.
Extreme heat is actually the deadliest type of hazardous weather, causing heat-related illnesses, especially in vulnerable populations such as seniors, young children, and those without air conditioning. Summer heat also contributes to poor air quality which increases respiratory problems for those with asthma and other lung diseases and with cities warming faster due to the urban heat island effect, all of this disproportionately effects minority communities.
