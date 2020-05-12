SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western New England University has announced plans to bring students back to campus in the fall.
University officials said that the health and safety of students and the broader campus community remains a top priority.
They noted that any opening will be accompanied by testing, tracing, and isolation protocols, along with social distancing and cleaning standards.
They will also follow the guidance of local, state, and federal agencies.
The university said they have multiple work groups evaluating all aspects of operations, including health and safety standards, the curriculum, and the residential community.
