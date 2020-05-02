SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Western New England University did something special for their graduating class.
They recorded a parade as a tribute to them.
The video of the parade will be shown when what would have been their graduation weekend on May 16.
The special parade happened on campus with 80 members of faculty and staff.
Western Mass News spoke with one of the faculty members to find out why they thought it was important to record this tribute for the graduating class.
"I mean, you think about the word commencement. It's commencing their academic career here at Western New England. There's a lot of sadness, but we're doing as much as we can to make this experience as positive as possible,” said Kara Kapinos, assistant dean for undergraduate studies for the School of Business.
Kapinos said she was thrilled with the amazing turnout, and is so happy to have such a supportive community.
