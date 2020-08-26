SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It is move-in day for incoming freshmen at Western New England University, where most classes in-person.
The goal at Western New England includes no COVID-19 outbreaks, and to keep students on campus. Western Mass News was told, like many colleges and universities, with so many safety regulations in place., reaching that goal all depends on the students.
"I'm a freshman majoring in mechanical engineering and playing on the baseball team here," said student Robert Zawacki.
Zawacki and his parents made the trip from Waterford, Connecticut to get him settled into his new dorm at Western New England University.
"I mean, I'm excited. Especially since I've been with my parents and with my family for the past six months, I'm kind of excited to leave," Zawacki said.
Many freshmen are moving in at staggered times over the next 24-hours to avoid crowds.
"I always brought in my older sister and brother to college, and I think it was a lot more crazy, a lot more people. This is a lot more organized, so I kind of like this," Zawacki explained.
Students are greeted by enthusiastic upperclassmen.
Bryan gross, the vice president of Enrollment Management and Marketing told Western Mass News, they've worked tirelessly on safety. All buildings are one-directional with one way in, one way out. They've hired close to two dozen extra cleaning staff, random COVID-19 testing. The list goes on.
"We are certainly monitoring what's happening nationally, regionally. We think we have a distinct advantage over the large public institutions, in that we have a lot of space, we naturally have small class sizes," Gross explained.
75-percent of classes are in-person, 15-percent a hybrid, 10-percent remote. Gross said the staff has done everything they can, but the rest is up to students.
"I cannot stress enough how important it is that our students understand that if they don't follow the safety protocols if they don't take personal accountability, we will not be here on the ground," Gross said.
There is a zero-tolerance policy on parties and gatherings.
"We've instituted a program by which students will be fined, and potentially suspended if they violate the state regulations regarding large gatherings," Gross said.
Robert's parents said they're feeling confident.
"I do feel very confident in school. We've gotten to talk to the coach and all the other administrators here, and I feel very confident in the college and he's going to be well taken care of," said Robert's father, Gary Zawacki.
A final piece of advice from his mother...
"To make good choices, to wear a mask. He has lots of hand sanitizer in his room, lots of wipes in his room, and to be mindful," said Robert's mother, Amanda Zawacki.
As for gathering, even if you rent a house off-campus, students must follow state guidelines. No more than 10 indoors, 50 outdoors, and masks are required.
