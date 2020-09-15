(WGGB/WSHM) -- The smoke from the wildfires out west has caught a ride on strong westerly winds at mid-levels of the atmosphere, rotating around high pressure, and has moved into the Northeast.
The sky is taking on a white, gray smoky look today thanks to the smoke streaming across the atmosphere.
The smoke made for a pretty sunrise and will make for a picturesque sunset and will also help to obscure the sun from time to time today.
Since the smoke is up some 15,000 feet in the sky, it will not affect the air quality in a big way, so an Air Quality Alert has not been issued.
Tomorrow, the upper level flow will turn into the Southwest and the sky will likely clear of smoke.
