WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're less than a week away from election day in the U.S. and multiple cities and towns in western Massachusetts will be voting for their next mayor, includes the city of Westfield, which will once again have voters deciding between the two same candidates.
In an election that was decided by less than 100 votes, it took three days after the 2019 race for mayor in Westfield before now-retired police captain Michael McCabe conceded to then-State Senator Don Humason. Two years later, voters will once again decide between Humason and McCabe to lead the whip city.
Both men have billboards right off the city's Mass. Pike exit. They also agree on the issues facing Westfield, such as economic development and infrastructure, but they both told Western Mass News where they differ is how they want to tackle the problems.
"He has sort of a top-down leadership style, as a former police officer. Mine is more legislative and collaborative,” Humason said.
McCabe added, “I think my style is better suited for the executive leadership spot than the way Don handles things. I'm not saying he's a bad guy, he's a good guy."
Another point of contention between the two candidates is the length of the mayoral term, which is two years in Westfield.
"We ask our mayors to be the leadership and champion, have the energy to make sure you get it done and move it forward, but at the same time, but at the same time mayors are hamstrung in moving their stuff forward because they have to keep running for re-election every two years,” McCabe explained.
While Humason said Westfield voters rejected a four-year term for mayor in the past decade, he noted, "I would be willing to vote for a four-year term, not vote any more, institute a four-year term if the voters said that's what they wanted and if there was a provision to recall a bad mayor. It would be great if you had a mayor that was doing a good job, but four years is a long time."
The polls open in Westfield on Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Other local mayoral races to be decided on Tuesday include Agawam, where incumbent William Sapelli is challenged by Charles Alvenos.
Holyoke voters will decide on a new mayor, as Joshua Garcia squares off with Michael Sullivan.
Northampton voters will determine if Gina Louise Sciarra and Marc Warner will be their next mayor.
Also of note, Easthampton Mayor Nicole Lachapelle is up for re-election against Eric Berzins and Keith Routhier. That election will be decided by ranked choice for the first time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.