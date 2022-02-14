WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Westfield Police and members of the Massachusetts State Police were investigating in the area of Cowles Bridge Monday night.
Officials with Westfield Police told us that the bridge closure is unrelated, and there was a burnt pick-up truck found in a field near the area.
Further details are limited at this time.
