WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A post on social media caught our attention, residents at the Powdermill Village Apartments in Westfield concerned they won't have electricity for extended periods of time in the coming days.
The power outages are scheduled as part of ongoing renovations, but with temperatures dropping this week, we spoke to one resident who is concerned to be in the dark for several hours.
Tenants at the Powdermill Village in Westfield received power outage notices this week, each varying with different dates and times.
"They are telling us they can provide us with a cooler, some lights we can use," said Jackie Curbelo of Westfield.
We spoke with Jackie Curbelo, who lives inside one of the apartment buildings, her letter states the power will be off next Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 8 a.m.-10 pm.
Curbelo told Western Mass News with no electricity and the temperatures dropping, she fears for the safety of her mom.
"She is always cold, I can’t plug a space heater because that is also electric," said Curbelo.
Curbelo said the notice was placed on her door Wednesday and while coolers will be provided, she fears she won't have enough space to keep her food from spoiling.
"My concern is a lot of people go grocery shopping, have a month's full of groceries, they are not going to fit in that cooler and then ice is going to melt with the heat," said Curbelo.
With the clocks expected to turn back an hour this weekend, she is worried about how her mother will navigate her walker in the dark hours.
"If it's dark, with the walker, she can bump into anything, I don’t know how much light we are going to have but if it's a long period of time I have to watch her," said Curbelo.
Curbelo said construction is ongoing at The Village.
"Sometimes the work doesn't happen the day that they tell you it's going to happen," said Curbelo.
She is asking for the property owners to provide tenants with more advanced notice.
"So I can't go to a relative's house...I have to move her and a couple of other things and then to get back to the unit, it's an inconvenience for me," said Curbelo.
We did reach out to property management, a spokesperson told us the owner is completing a $29 million renovation of the 248-unit affordable housing community, so the electric system can be brought up to current building code requirements.
They said in part-quote:
"We have been ensuring that all residents are informed of potential power outages both the week before the planned shutdown, and again the week of the planned shutdown, in an effort to allow our residents to maximize any planning needed to lessen the impact of this event."
She also said:
"We also encourage any residents or family members of residents who are concerned about the impact of this event to contact our move coordinator from (housing opportunities unlimited)HOU directly, and we will work with them to coordinate any additionally needed services."
