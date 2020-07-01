WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Businesses are still working diligently to reopen under the state's guidelines, but the pandemic has forced many local businesses to close down or reopen and hope for the best.
One local bakery has been facing many obstacles during their process, but they told Western Mass News they aren't giving up without a fight.
Mama Cakes in Westfield is finally reopening after months of being closed, and just like many other local businesses, the reopening process for them has not been easy.
"When I made the decision. It was because we had visibly sick customers coming in, and we had no control over protecting my employees, myself, or other customers, and we just can't do this right now," said Mama Cakes' owner Kimberly McNutt.
Since closing, owner of mama cakes, McNutt told Western Mass News she tried multiple times to reopen.
"We put in sneeze guards, and you had to do the social distancing markers. A lot of the companies that make those are backlogged because everyone across the country, actually the world, is trying to get these supplies. So it took a while to get those things; I got a few things broken," McNutt explained.
But there were some roadblocks completely out of her control, forcing her to stay closed.
"Trying to buy flour when this first started and even now Costco, where we usually get it," she said. "There is a limit of 250-pound bags. We use about 150 pounds a week in flour, so trying to get supplies is difficult."
In addition to the bakery being shutdown, McNutt also said she has lost thousands of dollars from events being canceled.
"On estimate, we have lost approximately $65,000 to $75,000 in events over the past 3 months. We are not sure we are going to survive yet," she explained.
Closing for months was difficult not only for McNutt's business but for her family as well. She was forced to rely on her community to help her get by.
"My husband is a retired air force, so we went to a veterans' food pantry to get food, and then my church stepped in to help, but it [has] been hard," McNutt noted.
But McNutt is now hopeful that Wednesday's reopening is a step in the right direction.
"We opened today because if we didn’t open today, we would be closed permanently, and I'm not going down without a fight," she said. "I have to give it my all."
