Westfield, MA (WGGB/WSHM) — Westfield Bank has started their “Thanks for Giving” food drive on Thursday, November 4.
All branches of Westfield Bank will be collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations through Friday, November 12.
According to Westfield Bank, items for Thanksgiving meals are needed the most. This includes canned fruit, boxed stuffing and potatoes, gravy, jelly, and cranberry sauce.
Each branch will be donating to a food pantry or community kitchen local to their service area.
