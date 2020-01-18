WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A five-year-old boy in Westfield is looking for donations.
Nothing big. Actually, something quite simple: pennies.
Douglas Duval is, unfortunately, far too familiar with the hospital.
The 5-year-old is autistic, has severe asthma, and his mom says every Winter, he comes down with croup, an upper airway infection that makes it difficult for Douglas to breathe.
"He’s constantly on steroids and antibiotics for it. I keep an eye on it continuously. He actually was just sick last week with a fever and a small cough and earache, and they said his asthma can kick up from that," Westfield resident Jennifer Duval tells us.
Over Christmas break, Douglas was at Noble Hospital in Westfield for several days with a bad case of pneumonia.
Jennifer tells Western Mass News the hospital said they didn't have any games or coloring books for Douglas to stay occupied with.
"He was bored and wanted something to do and I forgot his tablet," stated Jennifer.
When Douglas was finally released from the hospital, the two got to work starting a penny drive to collect money to buy toys to donate to the hospital.
"I didn’t really help her, but we got the pennies together," says Douglas.
"We ended up with $100 in pennies. We counted them, we rolled them, and I ordered toys from five below," added Jennifer.
Now the Duvals have more than thirty coloring books, puzzles, and other games to donate.
