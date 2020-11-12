WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Westfield Boys and Girls Club will expand its out-of-school time program.
This comes after Governor Charlie Baker announced a $6.5 million grant in early education and out-of-school time.
The money was awarded to seven organizations to help them renovate childcare facilities that serve low-income children.
The state awarded $1 million went to Westfield's Boys and Girls Club.
The organization said one of the projects it will put the money towards is building a new pre-school classroom that will be able to fit 20 preschoolers.
