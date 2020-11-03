WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new local brewing company has been doing curbside pickup amid the pandemic, and they created something special for Election Day.
Childhood friends turned business partners, Mark Netzer and Andy Grenier created their life-long dream of a brewing company.
“We have been doing really well. It’s been surprising,” Netzer said. “The beer has been really well received. I couldn’t be happier about that.”
Great Awakening Brewing Company in Westfield started selling their beer back in July, but due to the pandemic, they were only doing curbside pickup on Fridays and Saturdays.
“We’re in and out,” he said. “It’s about 30 seconds. We just check your ID and get your order number and it’s a quick, easy, COVID-friendly transaction.”
Now their doors are finally open for people to come in to enjoy a meal and beer on tap.
Great Awakening has created over 30 different types of beer. But for Election Day, the two came up with something creative to help celebrate.
“We wanted to make sure we released this today,” Netzer said. “It’s an oat double IPA called ‘I’ve Oated,’ a little play on the ‘I’ve Voted.’ We just wanted to have some fun. It’s been a crazy year, crazy leadup to the election, and just something people can enjoy and wait for the results to come in.”
Netzer said they've had a great response to the Election Day option.
“People seem pretty excited about it, so we're happy to hook them up with the beer,” he said.
