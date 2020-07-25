WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Saturday was a big day in Westfield. Great Awakening Brewery Company opened its doors for the first time, but with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
Cars were lined up down the street to get the first taste of a new local brewing company.
Great Awakening Brewery came up with a creative way to serve customers during the pandemic, for their first day open, they are serving guests curbside pick-up style.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests can order online, stay right in their cars, and pick-up their drinks.
The owners, Mark Netzer and Andy Grenier told Western Mass News that opening for the first time in the middle of a pandemic is not easy.
"It’s been a challenge [and] a change to our original approach. We wanted to start with a big open with our spacious taproom, so shifting to a can-sale approach gets the beer into the local community [with] everyone trying the beer. But it’s different than what we originally envisioned as a grand reopening," Grenier explained.
They said they were thrilled with the turnout today and are excited about when they can open their inside taproom.
The brewery will be open every Saturday for curbside pick-up for the next few weeks.
