WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield mother is speaking out after she says her daughter's bus driver was speeding down her street, and missing stops along the route, leaving children behind.
The Westfield School District tells us that driver is no longer driving a school bus today.
We are told by the Westfield Superintendent that the driver no longer is employed by the Westfield School District after this incident, but it is still raising some concerns among mothers in Westfield of the safety of their children when they get on the bus.
"I saw him go flying around our curve here," says Westfield resident Jen Battles. "Easily around thirty to forty-five miles an hour around this curve and I'm amazed he didn't roll the bus."
Home surveillance video, captured by Jen Battles' camera Tuesday morning, shows, what she says is, her daughter's school bus speeding down Southview Terrace in Westfield.
She says she was shocked the driver could be going that fast.
"He went out that entrance of Southwick Terrace, and," continued Battles. "Took a right, and never went to pick up those kids on Spruce Street. [The driver] left the children behind and even with the kids yelling at him on the bus that he needed to go left."
Jen says not only was the driver speeding, he wasn't picking up kids at their right stops and leaving other kids stranded.
Shawna Bush says that's exactly what happened to her daughter.
"Yesterday," stated Bush. "The children were not picked up from the bus stop at all. The bus was running late. We had another mom from another bus stop come down and say, if you're waiting for the bus, I don't think the bus is coming."
Westfield School Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski issued a statement to Western Mass News that read:
"I was made aware of the issue yesterday afternoon. It had been addressed through our Transportation Department. It is a personnel matter so I cannot elaborate."
Czaporowski went on to say that the bus driver in question is no longer driving for the school district.
Lecrenski Brothers operate operates the buses for Westfield Public Schools.
A spokesperson tells us:
"We take safety as our number one priority, we always have and will. The driver has been with us for five years and we've never had a complaint. He took a wrong turn, everyone makes mistakes and he no longer drives that route. I know we've always had a good reputation with the Westfield School Department.""To leave children behind?" asked Battles. "I said that's negligent and it's neglectful. You just left kids at a stop."
"I just feel like our voices aren't being heard when it comes to the safety of our children," stated Bush.
The school says this was an isolated incident.
Police say, as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, they have not received a police report about this incident.
They do tell us if someone reports something about a speeding bus, it would be investigated to the full extent.
