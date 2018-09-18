WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local man is making an veteran's dream come true.
After crashing his motorcycle last year, that veteran is getting a custom paint job from a Westfield shop.
J&J Cycle Works in Westfield paints custom motorcycles.
Pat Asta-Ferrero, a local disabled veteran, crashed his bike last year. Now looking to get it repainted, he approached J&J Cycle Works.
When he got the estimate back, the price was lower than he could have imagined.
"Other than some elbow grease and sweat and I'm good for that," Asta-Ferrero said.
Asta-Ferrero said he's going back to school to help other veterans work though their PTSD. With a family at home, a custom paint job really wasn't in the budget.
However, shop owner Jim Fiddler said that this is his way of giving back to someone who gave so much to this country.
"I help out whenever I can. I do have a business that I need to run and I like to help out," Fiddler explained.
Fiddler said he likes to donate to local veteran's organizations and this was just a different way to do that.
"Whenever I can, especially veterans and first responders. Those guys put it out there every day and I sit here and paint motorcycles all day long. I owe them more than anyone owes me, so it's good to give back," Fiddler added.
Asta-Ferrero was blown away by this gesture and reached out to Western Mass News to help thank someone who made his dream a reality.
"Every once and a while you have the ability to put someone in the spotlight and thank them for what they are doing," Asta-Ferrero explained.
Asta-Ferrero said that the bike should be completed some time in October.
