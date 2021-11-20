WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Five local businesses teamed up to hold a food drive ahead of Thanksgiving.
Five female business owners in Westfield have one goal in mind: to fill up the ‘Be Bella Mobile Boutique’ with food donations.
"Well, this is the town I grew up in and if you have the opportunity, outlet, and a place to do it, I've just always like to try to do things that we can do to help support the community," said Bethany Liquori, owner of Be Bella Boutique.
They call themselves ‘The Girls of School Street,’ their storefronts all located next to each other.
"So, we all kind of opened around the same time, through the pandemic and it's kind of all girls coming together, helping each other out, doing things together and trying to make it fun for the community," said Cassandra Cyr, owner of Hilltown Chic.
The small business owners are thankful they can help the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have been very fortunate with how many people have been supporting us, we thought it would be nice to be able to give back and support other people that might need it. It’s been a rough two years for a lot of people," explained Cyr.
We spoke to one resident making a donation on Saturday, who was happy to see the group of women come together for a good cause.
"It's wonderful just what they have turned around in a couple years down here with all the special shops, it's wonderful for Westfield," said Marcia Walsh of Westfield.
Donations are welcomed on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All donations will be taken to the Westfield Food pantry on Monday.
