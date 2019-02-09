WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of people came together Saturday for the annual Lincoln Day Brunch.
The event, hosted by the Westfield Republican Committee, honored local community leaders and veterans for their service.
"The veterans that are here," Westfield 350 President Harry Rock tells us. "That have served our country, that have allowed us to have the quality of life we live, they are deserving of being recognized."
Harry Rock is being recognized for the work he has done as the president of the Westfield 350.
"It's our 350th anniversary of being a city so," continued Rock. "The mayor asked me to head up a committee to organize, and a celebration to recognize the achievement as a city."
Rock and volunteers have been working to put together lectures, different types of plates, and a couple of parades to celebrate the city of Westfield.
"I want to say thanks to all my volunteers, because," stated Rock. "They are the ones doing all the work, and also to all the heroes in the city that we are trying to recognize."
Jim Lyons, chairman of the Republican party, tells Western Mass News events like these are important to the community.
"We should remember," Lyons tells us. "Some of the sacrifices some of the sacrifices these folks have made to protect our freedom, because that's what America is built on, freedom."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.