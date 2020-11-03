WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A question on many voters’ minds is how long it will take to count all the votes coming in by mail.
In Westfield, those votes are being counted right now.
The Westfield city clerk said they received over 12,000 mail-in ballots, and the process to make sure each vote is counted starts before the polls close.
“It’s happening right now,” City Clerk Karen Fanion said. “We have a processing center at each polling location, and people are checking those ballots and putting them in the machines.”
All mail-in ballots have to be postmarked no later than Tuesday, November 3, and can still come in until Friday, November 6 at 5 p.m. to be included in the post-election count.
The deadline to drop off mail-in ballots in the official box outside of City Hall is tonight at 8 p.m.
The lines at the polls have been steady this evening but are starting to pick up.
Those who voted by mail in the Bay State and want to make sure their vote was counted can click here.
