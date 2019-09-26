WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A follow-up to a story we’ve been covering for several years now regarding contaminated drinking water in Westfield.
This afternoon, the Westfield City Council held a special meeting to discuss a deal that will help cover costs associated with testing and clean-up.
The city council voted unanimously today to accept $1.3 million from the U.S. Air Force.
That money is to serve as a reimbursement to the city for expenses related to the discovery of the chemical PFAS in the water, traced to firefighting foam used at air bases across the country, including Barnes.
This has been an ongoing issue since 2016.
The Westfield Department of Public Works says the clean-up and recovery has been in three phases.
The first being delivering filtered water to affected residents in North Westfield.
Secondly, continuing to do testing on the water.
Now, step three, the phase they're currently on, is to find out how they’re going to recoup the money spent.
Mayor Sullivan tells us today’s vote was a step in the right direction, because now, with the city council’s approval, he can enter an agreement with the Air Force to accept the money.
Kristen Mello, co-founder of the Westfield Residents Advocating for Themselves, has been vocal in her call for testing of the water.
“It’s very difficult to get something done unanimously in this city, but I’m very glad everyone came together for this. It’s a really important step to begin to get reimbursed for all the expenses we’ve had due to this contamination," stated Mello.
Mello tells Western Mass News about 500 residents have volunteered to get tested to learn more about the effects of PFAS in drinking water.
Those results are expected in the Spring.
The mayor tells Western Mass News that the city will continue to look for other ways of getting reimbursed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.