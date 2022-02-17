WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Westfield City Council has voted to strike down the new police officer contract. Councilors shared their concerns over the agreement signed by former mayor Don Humason just two weeks before he left office. The biggest alarm: the increase in price.
"I'm not looking under the hood so to speak, and arguing that 1 or other parts of the contract are a good idea, I simply do not think the city can afford the totality of the contract," said Bridget Matthews-Kane, Westfield City Councilor,
The contract, as it stands now, would add nearly $300 thousand to the 2023 fiscal budget, would take up $299,720 in the 2023 fiscal budget. In addition to a two percent raise, the contract would've expanded college graduation bonuses. Something the police union president says in important with finding good officers.
"A college educated police officer is less likely to use excessive force, unjustified deadly force, receives less citizen complaints, and faces less disciplinary action,” said John Blascak, president of the Westfield patrol officer's coalition
The contract will now be sent back to finance committee for further review.
