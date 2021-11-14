WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A comedy show fundraiser took place Sunday night at Shortstop Bar and Grill in Westfield.
The event is aimed at benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Western Mass News swung by to check out the show. We spoke with Johanna Maldonado, who lost her brother seven years ago to suicide.
She told us this loss inspired her to get involved with the organization.
"The mission really is just to save a life and just continuing to talk about suicide prevention and stopping that stigma around mental illness," said Maldonado.
If you or someone you love is struggling with mental illness, resources could be found here.
