WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A day of art, music, and dance in Westfield.
Artworks of Westfield hosted an Artoberfest downtown on Saturday.
The organization's founder, Bill Westerlind, tells Western Mass News it's always a fun time for artists and community members.
They're looking forward to an even bigger celebration next year.
"We're building on this wonderful art and culture environment in the city of Westfield. We started in 2015 it's been growing every single year so we're looking forward to 2022," Westerlind said.
Westerlind adds they'd like to partner with more local dancers next year.
