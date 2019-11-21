WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Now to a story you'll only see on Western Mass News: how a community came together to save Christmas spirit in Westfield after a suspected thief threatened to cancel the annual tree lighting.
"As they say, the show must go on, the show will go on," Westfield resident Jay Pagluica tells us.
Jay is a community volunteer who donates his time and equipment to put on events throughout Westfield, like the ghost tours and the Westfield tree lighting ceremony, but as the ghost tours wrapped up, Pagluica tells Western Mass News his personal lighting equipment was nowhere to be found.
"The next day we found a ladder over the fence," says Pagluica.
Volunteers believing it was evidence that a suspected thief or thieves climbed the wall of the burial ground, and just like that, over $3,000 worth of equipment was gone.
"It's kind of devastating to lose anything. The last thing I wanted was to stop doing all the stuff we do," continued Pagluica.
And with the Christmas tree lighting ceremony the next big event on his schedule, Pagluica was left in the dark until the community got involved.
"I was humbled by the support I got. People I didn't even know came up and said, "I'm so sorry you lost this stuff," and a lot of them donated a few bucks to help out and I was able to replace what I needed to to keep things going," said Pagluica.
A GoFundMe raised almost $3,000, allowing Pagluica to start replacing his stolen equipment. which includes a variety of stage lighting tools.
"I'm really looking forward to being able to use some of the toys I have to help improve the celebration just a little bit. When we do things like this and see the smiles on little kids' faces, it's worth every little bit of work we put into it," stated Pagluica.
An early Christmas miracle for the city of Westfield.
"I just never expected it and I think the unexpected outpouring of support is the silver lining on everything, and it really takes the sting out of all of it," added Pagluica.
The Westfield tree lighting will go on as scheduled for Saturday, December 7, all thanks to a little extra help from the community.
