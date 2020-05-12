WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The coronavirus has many scrambling for cleaning products, but some supplies continue to be limited.
That's why one local business is offering to help.
Since the pandemic, many people have been desperately searching for disinfectant products.
"I work for two churches, and I wasn't able to find any disinfectant anywhere," said Laura Smith of Westfield.
Being the co-owner of Westfield cleaning company Sweeping It Clean, Anthony Rhodes said he's seeing the scramble for cleaning products himself.
“We knew it was difficult to find disinfectants, hand sanitizer, all that in stores," Rhodes said,
Recognizing this need, he decided it was time to step up.
“We have access, being a cleaning company, to a lot of disinfectant and stuff like that, so we wanted to be able to give back to the community, and by giving back to the community, maybe we can help beat this virus," he said.
Every Tuesday through June, people can go to the Westwood building parking lot on North Elm Street in Westfield to refill their bottle of disinfectant for free.
“So basically people will pull up, they'll stay in their car, they'll hand out a bottle, we'll come over, we'll fill it up, we'll wipe it down, make sure there's no excess on the outside, we'll hand it back to them and they drive off," Rhodes said.
“I think it's incredibly awesome that they're providing this for everybody so that we can all try and stay safe,” Smith said.
With easier access to cleaning products, Rhodes said his company has stocked up.
“Today we brought five five-gallon jugs, so that's 25 gallons of disinfectant, if we go through it, we go through it,” Rhodes said. “If we're done, we're done at that point."
He said the disinfectant is safe for standard cleaning needs.
“Any surface of their house, they can use this on doorknobs, light switches, countertops, floors,” he said. “Pretty much any surface, it's an all-purpose cleaner."
Trying to help out as many as possible, Rhodes asks that people limit their refills to one bottle per visit.
“Just don't be greedy, ya know,” he said.
For more information about the disinfectant refills, click here.
