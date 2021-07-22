WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Westfield Detective Bureau is asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly stole from a local liquor store.
According to officials, the man seen in the video above picked up a pack of Mike's Hard Lemonade and a large bottle of Hennessey and walked out of the establishment without paying.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Rick Mazza at r.mazza@cityofwestfield.org.
