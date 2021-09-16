WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Westfield Detective Bureau is searching for two men involved in a suspicious incident Thursday.
Two men operating a white truck arrived at an elderly resident’s home and gained entry by saying they were from the government and showing an ID and badge.
According to police, they walked around the home then left abruptly. It does not appear anything was taken.
The Westfield Detective Bureau described the men as being either Hispanic or light-skinned African American between 30 and 40 years old. One was wearing a mask and the other may have had a mustache. Both were wearing blue dress shirts. One walked with a noticeable limp.
The truck involved is an older Ford F150 with a long bed and dent in the tailgate.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Westfield Police at (413) 562-5411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.