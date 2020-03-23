WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It continues to snow this evening in western Massachusetts.
Workers are out plowing the roads while keeping safe from the coronavirus.
Western Mass News checked in with the Westfield's Department of Public Works (DPW) a short time ago.
Right now there are not many snow plows in this parking lot because they’re out clearing the roads.
At Westfield's DPW we're told they started preparing for the snow this morning.
Officials said they don’t have any parking bans and this is due to fewer people being out and about.
The Assistant DPW Director, Francis Cain told Western Mass News their workers can clear the roads in isolation during this coronavirus pandemic.
"Maintaining cognizance of the vehicle. Whipping the vehicles downs. The plow operation is pretty much one operator one vehicle. That’s not too hard to do. Just maintaining a clean environment," Cain explained.
As of now, Westfield does not have any contracted workers helping them. This could change if the snow gets heavier.
