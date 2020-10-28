WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Preparations are already underway to handle the possible snow western Mass. may see Thursday night into Friday.
The assistant director of the Westfield Department of Public Works (DPW) told Western Mass News that they are ready for any weather possibilities this storm may bring.
While he said it's unusual to see snow in October, it doesn't mean they're any less prepared.
"It’s early to be talking snow. It typically is more towards the end of November, but we’re ready to prep through the summer, all through the summer, and we’ve been prepping details over the last few days," said Westfield's DPW Assistant Director Francis Cain.
Cain told Western Mass News they're not anticipating roads to be a problem. He said he's more concerned with snow piling on trees still covered with leaves. But he said they have enough materials, equipment, and staff to handle all situations that may come up.
The Westfield DPW is encouraging people to begin cleaning out their storm drains to avoid any possible flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.