WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many of the state's Department of Public Works across western Mass. are preparing for this snowfall now by getting a head start on the roads.
Although it’s looking like western Mass. won’t see much snow as of now, DPW crews have brought in workers for Sunday night and have more on standby just in case.
In the City of Westfield, DPW Director Francis Cain told Western Mass News his crews were out hours ago preparing the roads.
"Stuff starting around now we assembled crews, brought them in around 1 p.m. They got on the road and have been pretreating with a salt mixture," Cain explained.
He said they aren’t expecting to plow many roads but are prepared for the possibility.
Western Mass News will continue to monitor road conditions for Sunday night and the morning commute on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.