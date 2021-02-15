WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our team coverage continued with more on how local crews are preparing for the snow and ice.
Department of Public Works crews across western Mass. are set out to begin a long night of work.
Francis Cain, the DPW Director for the city of Westfield, said they have between 15 and 20 trucks ready to salt and sand roads.
“Temperatures are cold enough that if we do get something, we’re going to have some kind of a freezing issue even if it’s rain so, the thought is that we get out ahead of that,” Cain said.
He said it's no secret this winter has seen much more snow than last year, which means
the department has already spent more than their $450,000 budget for snow removal.
Cain said he thinks on Monday night they'll use around 200 tons of salt, and like after all storms, they will quickly order more after clean up is over.
Westfield crews will begin treating roads around 8 p.m. Monday. The DPW in Chicopee is set to start around 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.