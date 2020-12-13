WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s what everyone is talking about, the next snowstorm expected to hit western Mass. this week.
It’s not too bad outside right now, but in a few days, that's expected to change. Crews all around western Mass. are already starting to prepare for more snow.
"If it doesn’t happen, then it was a practice for us," said the director for Westfield's DPW, Francis Cain.
It may have been a beautiful day on Sunday, but Westfield's Department of Public Works crew spent the day out in the warm temperatures thinking about snow.
"It’s watching the weather, and then as we get more of an exact [on] what's going to happen, we’ll do our pretreatment as necessary, and then plow," Cain explained.
With the predicted snow expected to hit western Mass. on Wednesday, Cain told Western Mass News that preparations are underway.
"We have our snow and ice control program already established. We’re constantly improving upon that," he noted. "But the equipment is ready to go. We’ll make any last-minute preparations on that kind of stuff tomorrow."
Cain also said they have fewer plow drivers than last year, but everyone is ready at a moment's notice.
"They have their radios issued and their GPSs all ready to go," he added.
While the snow might not stick around long enough to make it a white Christmas, the storm could potentially impact when those last-minute holiday gifts make it to your doorstep.
Western Mass News reached out to Amazon, who released a statement, saying:
"While we don’t know yet what the impact of the storm will be for our local teams, the safety of our employees and drivers is always our top priority. At this time, we do not anticipate any changes to our ability to deliver on our customer promises.”
Meanwhile, the United States Postal Service also released statement, saying:
“The next two weeks represent the biggest shipping days of the year. While delivery may be impacted in these areas due to road closures, impassable roads, and inaccessibility of mailboxes, USPS will make every attempt to deliver to all addresses, where it is safe to do so. “
The USPS also said you should shovel out a clear path from your mailbox to your doorstep so postal workers can safely deliver packages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.