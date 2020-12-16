WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local public works crews were ready to tackle whatever mother nature may bring. Western Mass News spoke with the Westfield DPW, getting answers on their plan of action after weeks of preparation.
“We are always preparing, but now we take that preparation and put it into action,” Westfield Director of the Department of Public Works Francis Cain said.
Cain explained having adequate crews and salt in place is essential for a storm like this.
“Making sure you have your stockpile of salt and de-icing or anti-icing materials is up to snuff. Actually, we have ordered stuff knowing that we’re going to consume it,” Cain explained. “In a storm like this we will probably use 600 plus tons, which is a lot of salt, and that’s just one storm.”
Cain said that the salt supply won't be the issue with this storm, rather the amount of snowfall that will lead to removal in the days to come.
“The quantities, the amounts we’re talking, make it a little bit different. Going into a snow removal situation in the downtown area sooner than we normally do, really a couple days right after the storm, that will make it a little different,” Cain said.
As always, they ask you to follow parking bans and do the little things that allow them to do their jobs.
“You can’t overstate staying home and be safe. Take it easy if you will, and if you see a plow truck give them the space they need. It's a big piece of equipment and needs room,” Cain said.
That said they're hopeful the timing of this storm will be on their side, and the bulk will fall overnight.
“It's less impactful for drivers and residents,” Cain said. “Getting the work done at night and people wake up, and the snow is all cleared out, and we’ll move on with our day.”
