WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Two families were left without a home after a fire at their apartment complex last week. Now, they are getting ready to move into temporary housing.
Sheila Elmer told Western Mass News that the Powder Mill Village Apartments have given them a hotel to stay in, and later this week they will be moving out of town to a self-sustaining motel where they will stay until the apartment is redone.
Elmer and her family have received an outpouring of support during this challenging time.
“The community has been… who I can fall back on,” she told us.
In an emotional interview with Western Mass News, Elmer said that she is grateful for the community's support after her apartment was destroyed in a fire last week in Westfield.
“We have a buy-nothing group that is surrounding us,” said Elmer. “They’ve already given us clothes and brought things to us, bought us food, sent us food.”
Elmer said that she heard the fire alarm go off on January 18th and thought someone had just overcooked their dinner, but when it did not stop, she started to get worried.
“I ran upstairs,” she recounted. “I pounded on the door to make sure nobody was home.”
She got her family outside safely and called the fire department.
Western Mass News reported last week that her son’s therapy cat was missing, but Elmer said that she came back and is now staying at another apartment along with the family’s other pets.
With her husband now battling COVID-19 and some other health issues in the hospital, Elmer said that it has been difficult not having her family all in one place.
“With my husband in the hospital and the animals being all spread out, it's getting harder for me to handle things,” she told us.
Giving Western Mass News a tour of the damage in her apartment, Elmer said that her next steps are to pack up what is salvageable, but she will have to throw out some clothes and furniture that sustained water damage.
“Am I upset that we are losing some things? It’s things, I don't care,” she said tearfully. “I'm so thankful, though. I'm so thankful that I was home. If it had been any other night, we might not have been here and we could've lost so much more. I’m thankful for the sprinklers, even if they did rip our house.”
Elmer said that her family hopes to be able to move back to their apartment within the next 4 months. Meanwhile, the Westfield Fire Department has determined the fire started in Apartment 17 of Building 5, which is the unit above Elmer's.
The department said that the cause was an unattended candle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.