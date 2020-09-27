WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the first weekend of fall, activities at places like pumpkin patches and apple orchards are open for business.
“It’s been a challenging year,” said Gene Kosinski, owner of Kosinski farm. “I’m happy the way things worked out that we are able to provide a little bit of fall and a little bit of hope for people.”
With the first weekend of fall, Kosinski Farms in Westfield is open for business. But with the ongoing pandemic, this year’s operation is a little different.
“We need to have reservations,” he said. “We need to have some sort of order. We need to try to social distance. We need to have masks.”
The farm store is open for people to come and shop. Reservations are needed for apple picking and hayrides. The farm has been around for 40 years and offers all things fall like pumpkins, mums, and straw bales to purchase, apple picking, and hayrides.
Despite it not actually feeling like fall weather, staff said they’ve been pretty busy even with all the changes amid the pandemic.
“Business has been good,” Kosinski said. “People are out there trying to support the local farms.”
Farm goers said they feel safe carrying on with normal fall traditions.
“The people we run into are always wearing masks, and we really rarely encounter someone who’s not willing to wear a mask, so we felt pretty comfortable coming here,” customer Christina Lisatinski said. “Everyone seems to be following the safety procedures.”
Staff said they are hopeful the crowds will continue to support local businesses into the fall season.
“It’s a little different this year,” Kosinski said. “I know it’s a little bit of an inconvenience for some people, but we all have to bear with it.”
