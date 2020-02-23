WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Westfield Fire Department recently underwent unique training and received some new gear to help them respond to active shooter situations.
Western Mass News has a closer look at how it helps keep the community safe.
Training is never-ending at the Westfield Fire Department, but in addition to fighting fires and responding to medical emergencies, the crew is also better preparing themselves to respond to active shooters.
Deputy Fire Chief Seth Ellis tells Western Mass News the additional training was possible because of the assistance to firefighter grant.
"The police are very important. They are the lead response agency. Their focus is going to be on stopping the threat, our focus as we come, in with their support, is to stop people from bleeding and to make sure that we can get people to the hospital promptly," Chief Ellis said.
The entire near 90 person department went through a course on extensive tactical casualty care.
"Making it so we had the right skills, the right knowledge to move closer to the threat then we would have in the past. We’re still not in proximity to a threatening individual, that’s not our job, it’s the police, but it allows us to be more proactive in our response to the incident and get to people who need help faster. The faster we can get to them in the faster we can apply those tourniquets, the faster we can extract them and get them to the hospital, the better chance they’re going to have," Chief Ellis explained.
To respond faster and more direct, they need the proper protective gear.
That's where these new ballistic helmets and vests come into play.
The department was able to get more than two dozen sets of these vital safety equipment.
"At this point, we are going to be able to provide all of our on-duty staff with protection in the event of an incident. The training, while it’s specifically applicable to an 'Alice' type incident, it has other benefits just in general better care of trauma patients," Chief Ellis noted.
