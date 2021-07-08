WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Shocking moments caught on camera this week, as thunderstorms and lighting hit our area.
In Springfield, a man has a close call with lightning in his own driveway. In Westfield, a makeshift shed is struck and catches fire.
Caught on home camera footage, a Springfield man is just moments away from being struck by lightning as he brings his trash barrel back in. He runs back into his house to seek shelter.
In Westfield, a bolt of lighting strikes a makeshift shed just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and immediately, a fire breaks out. All this caught on camera by the homeowner Christine Larriu.
“I was like oh my god, oh my god,” Larriu said.
She tells Western Mass News she is extremely thankful she was home when this happened. Her family had just returned from being out of state.
“If this happened when we were not home, who knows what the damage could have been. This whole thing could have blown up and who knows what could have caught on fire,” Larriu added.
She says it wasn’t until this incident she realized her fire extinguishers were not working.
“Test your fire extinguisher, make sure they are working. Until we absolutely need them you don't actually know,” Larriu said.
A message the Westfield Fire Department echoes.
“You shouldn’t be delaying notifying the fire department,” Westfield Deputy Fire Chief, Patrick Kane tells us. “You should call us first, and if you do have a garden hose you can attempt to extinguish yourself.”
Kane says not too many fires are caused by lightning. He reminded residents that if you are outside, stay away from certain sites.
“If you are stuck outside, you want to make sure you are not near anything that can be conducting, antennas, metal fences, flag poles,” Kane said.
