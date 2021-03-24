WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Westfield firefighter has been charged with enticing a minor.
Westfield Fire Chief Patrick Egloff confirmed the news to Western Mass News in a statement this morning that read:
"The Fire Department and the City have been made aware that on March 22, 2021 Mr. Richard Paul was charged with a serious felony. He was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. The Fire Department and City will continue to cooperate with the police and District Attorney’s Office. As this is an ongoing criminal and employment matter the City is unable to make any further comment for the foreseeable future."
From court documents obtained by Western Mass News, a sting operation took place over a month.
During that time, Paul is accused of using online chat rooms to speak with a person who he believed to be 13-years-old.
He allegedly sent unsolicited messages and asked sexually suggestive questions, all while on the clock.
Western Mass News is working to bring you answers. We'll be sure to provide any new information as soon as we get it on-air and online.
