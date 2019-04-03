WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A busy day for Westfield firefighters, responding to five firefighters with most occurring between 2:00 and 3:00 Wednesday afternoon.
According to Westfield Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bishop, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 47 Jeremy Drive around 2:50 p.m.
Crews arrived on scene to find that a fire that had originated from a grill that was close to the home and had made it to the eves and then the crawl space.
Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames, and, thankfully, no one was injured.
At 3:15, firefighters were called to 39 Old Stage Road for a report of a brush fire.
Crews quickly responded with an engine and a brush truck and were able to quickly douse a brush fire before it could get to a nearby building.
Deputy Chief Bishop stated that weather did play a factor in the fires that occurred today.
No injuries were reported in that fire either.
Less than five minutes later, firefighters were called to a larger brush fire at 461 Root Road.
Additional resources from the Southampton were called in to assist and their brush truck was diverted to the scene.
The larger brush fire was knocked down quickly due in part to the quick response and swift actions from both fire departments.
Just after 4:00, firefighters were called to a report of a fire at the Tighe and Bond building at 53 Southampton Road.
Additional reports stated that there was smoke on both the first and second floors of the business.
When fire officials arrived on scene, they stated that the whole building was filled with smoke.
Firefighters quickly requested that the gas be shut off as a precaution before making a line to the first floor.
Inside, crews were able to located the fire inside the wall that was located between the first and second floors.
The cause of the fire was determined to be improper disposal of smoking materials.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
Later that evening, firefighters also responded to a chimney fire, but Deputy Chief Bishop stated that this fire was essentially minor.
