WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One local food pantry is in danger of closing and they need your help.
The Westfield Food Pantry has been around since 1986 but they may have to close their doors if they don't receive donations.
Over 1200 residents come to the Westfield food pantry every month to eat, but that could change.
Rebecca Hart, Executive Director Westfield Food Pantry explains why the pantry needs the public's help.
"Individual donations are significantly down because there's less incentive to donate with these tax code changes," Hart said.
Hart told Western Mass News they're short thousands of dollars this year and they fear they'll have to shut down.
"We're about $8,500 short," Hart explained.
But volunteer Robert Matthews said it's important the pantry remains open.
"I've seen people walk out tears in their eyes because they don't have food on their shelves," Matthews said.
People like Julie Crevier who turned to the food pantry a couple of years ago when she and her children were struggling expressed the need for the pantry.
"3 years ago I went through a divorce and having three kids still at home making ends meet on child's support. This got us by," Crevier explained.
And to help the increasing amount of families who need assistance they're asking for the public's help.
"We need financial support," Hart said.
The pantry has plenty of volunteers and food but without monetary donations to operate, they'll either make cuts or close their doors.
