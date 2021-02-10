WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Westfield football community is coming together to help one of their players and his family who lost everything in a fire last week.
Western Mass News spoke with Miriam Masso, the mother of this family, who told us staying at a local hotel with the family split up is tough right now, but seeing the Westfield football family supporting them is relieving.
This is as 11 family members of the Masso family are without a home due to a devastating fire that broke out last week after an accidental electrical issue, according to Westfield Fire investigators.
Now, Masso, her sister, their children, their grandparents, and 15 pets are without a place to call home. Masso told Western Mass News what they need right now is simple but very challenging to get right now.
"Just having a home, like I said, having somewhere where they can call home, come in, and play with their toys, even having toys," she said. "Being in a hotel room, we can't have that many things around that aren't necessary, and unfortunately, toys are part of that."
She added that when the fire broke out, her 11-year old son, David, didn't hesitate and helped the family get out of the house. Losing all of his football jerseys in the fire, even a favorite of his, a signed New England Patriots jersey by Isaiah Wynn, Masso said, is devastating.
She told us David would never complain or even talk about that because he is so focused on helping his family right now.
Immediately seeing the need for help, the Westfield football community stepped up, having a board meeting immediately after the incident, and discussed what can they do to help.
Masso's good friend, and a member of the Westfield Bomber's football family, Ashley Hawkins, told Western Mass News how the community plans to help.
"They started doing a GoFundMe page, which is currently on Facebook. Also a meal train, that people can still sign up and bring meals to the family, and they did a clothing drive, which they got an overwhelming response," she explained.
Masso said her priority is to make her kids feel as normal as possible right now, and the community's response to this tragedy has been overwhelming.
The Masso family still needs a lot of help, wanting to be reunited with their family again. For information about a GoFundMe set up for the family, you can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.