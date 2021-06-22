WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents in Westfield are starting their day without any power Tuesday morning.
According to Westfield Gas & Electric, the city is experiencing a large scale power outage due to an issue at the company's substation.
Our Western Mass crew drove along Route 20 and saw traffic lights were out.
Westfield Gas & Electric says it is working to quickly resolve the issue. Dispatch and field teams expect to have service restored before noon.
No word exactly how many residents and business are being impacted.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.