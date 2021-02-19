WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The nightmare of losing a wedding ring became reality for a Westfield woman this week after shopping at the grocery store.
“I just can’t believe it. It’s almost like winning the lottery yesterday,” said Shella Grace Carson of Westfield.
A trip to Big Y in Westfield on Wednesday turned into a stressful situation after Carson’s ring somehow slipped off her finger.
“The next morning, I woke up like ‘Where is my ring?’ I woke up went to work early, thinking I left it at work, but I did not,” Carson noted.
So she retraced her steps back to Big Y, where she found two cashiers who happened to be in the right place at the right time.
“All of a sudden, she said ‘Wait, there was a woman after you.’ I know exactly the self-checkout that I went to and she said ‘There is a woman that dropped five pounds of sugar and I told my son at produce to go and vacuum it.’ I’m like ‘Oh my God,'” Carson explained.
Then – the moment of truth.
“She said, ‘Ok, can you empty it on clean paper and sift it and make sure you see a ring’ and sure enough, while sifting, the ring is right there inside the vacuum,” Carson added.
Carson is thankful for the quick thinking of Barbara and Joseph Ruffo.
“Her son even brought it here at work,” Carson said.
Western Mass News spoke with Joseph Ruffo on Friday, who said he's just happy he and his mom could help.
"It's always nice to help out a customer and make anybody happy," Joseph Ruffo noted.
Meanwhile, Carson is grateful for one last person.
“I would like to thank the lady that dropped the five pound sugar. I would like to thank her too,” Carson said.
