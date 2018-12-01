WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend.
Mayor Brian Sullivan and city officials celebrated with a tree lighting ceremony and lantern light parade Saturday evening.
The parade kicked off on Franklin Street, ending at the tree lighting ceremony on Park Square.
Mayor Sullivan tells Western Mass News he looks forward to the event every year.
