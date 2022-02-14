WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Westfield Health Department held a candlelight tribute Monday night to remember all the people the city has lost to COVID-19.
The chairperson of the Westfield Board Of Health told us that they picked Valentine's Day because a lot of people in their community have lost a loved one to the virus.
"With all the politics of COVID, we just wanted to remember the human factor, and unfortunately, we've had a lot of losses," said Chairperson Juanita Carnes.
Candles were set up on the Westfield green Monday night.
