WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. On December 7, 1941, hundreds of airplanes attacked U.S. military bases on Oahu.
A remembrance ceremony was held today in Westfield. The national anthem was played and people joined in prayer.
Retired Army Command Sgt. Major Eric Volk told Western Mass News the Pearl Harbor attacks were a turning point in our world.
"It's what led us into World War II and it's what forms what we have today in society. We cannot forget the services and the sacrifices that were done on the day of the Pearl Harbor attack because it's what inspired all the people across the United States to jump up, join arms, and go out there and fight a war to bring peace and prosperity to all," Volk said.
Volk said it's important to hold these ceremonies every year to help younger people understand what happened so that history doesn't repeat itself.
